Tierra Whack. Philly’s most talked-about rising star didn’t put out a proper album this year. But in addition to dropping a verse on “My Power” on Beyonce’s Lion King soundtrack and placing her songs on assorted TV shows and in a Walgreen’s commercial, the inventive North Philly rapper also released five crafty, high-quality singles. The best of those is probably “Clones.” The aggregate length of the tunes adds up to more music than what was included on her entire 15-song, 15-minute Whack World, from 2018. That album is popping up on many best-of-the-decade lists. One more sign that 2019 was the year the world got wise to Whack.