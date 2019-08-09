For Olson, a South Philadelphian who has camped and volunteered with his wife and kids at the fest for nearly 20 years, it is a summer highlight: “Camping is a real community; you make new friends every year, and make friends for life with the people you see year after year.” There are designated areas for heavy camping (pop-ups and trailers), light camping (tents), and even those desiring a mellower area (“Quiet Camping”). The different campsites have distinct “personalities,” Olson said, and equally distinct names: SpamHogs, Donutville, Repeat Offenders, and Thunderdome are just a few. Festival campers are also treated to their own welcome concert Thursday night in advance of Friday’s public opening.