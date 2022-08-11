1. Elvis Costello. Elvis Costello has been on a creative roll of late. The Boy Named If, his new album with the Imposters released in January, is the most rocked-out and energetic record in years, complete with plenty of Steve Nieve roller rink keyboards and jagged guitar. This year, he also teamed with Alan Mayes, his bandmate in an early 1970s pub rock band called Rusty for a wholly worthwhile EP called The Resurrection of Rust. This summer, Costello has been touring with his old producer Nick Lowe, but Lowe is not on this date. $55-$95, 8 p.m., 8/12, Xcite Center at Parx Casino, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, parxcasino.com

2. Courtney Barnett’s Here and There Festival. Australian rocker Courtney Barnett was supposed to play the Skyline Stage at the Mann with Lucy Dacus last month. That show didn’t happen due to a nasty thunder storm, and will not be rescheduled. However, the Barnett-curated traveling Here and There Festival is playing the XL Center in Harrisburg on Friday with not only Barnett and Dacus, but also Faye Webster and Caroline Rose. A fabulous bill. (Also, Lucy Dacus has just added a show at Franklin Music Hall on Sept. 29.) $65, 8 p.m., XL Live, 801 S. 10th, Harrisburg, xlhbg.com.

3. Fleet Foxes. The shimmering and soaring folk-rock music Robin Pecknold makes with Fleet Foxes seems ideally suited to a summer’s evening in Fairmount Park. The in-tune with nature quintet, who released their last two albums timed to the fall and winter solstice, will play the Mann Center on Friday, with Nigerian born singer Uwade, who sang on Fleet Foxes’ 2021 album Shore, as the opener. $35-$75, 8 p.m., 8/12, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

4. TidalWave Music Festival. Phish have packed their bags, and TidalWave is rolling in. The three-day country music festival takes over the Atlantic City beach space where the jam band played last weekend. Big name headliners are Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley. Wallen is the singer who was caught on tape using a racial slur in January 2021, and whose popularity has only seemed to increase since. Breland, a Black country artist who plays TidalWave on Friday, posted a thoughtful essay on Wallen on CMT.com this week. Only three day passes are for sale, for $299-$749., 1 p..m, 8/12-14, One Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, tidalwavefest.com

5. Leon Bridges. Texas nuevo-retro soul man Leon Bridges loosened up on Texas Sun, his 2020 collaborative EP with slinky Lone Star State trio Khruangbin, and last year’s Gold-Diggers Sound, named for the L.A. recording studio where it was recorded, was the funkiest thing he’s ever done. Get there on time for Little Dragon, the Swedish electronic band fronted by Yukimi Magano. $59.50, 7:30 p.m., 8/13, Skyline Stage, Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

6. Barry Manilow. “I am music, and I write the songs,” Barry Manilow sang in his number one from 1976. (He didn’t actually write that one: Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys did.) Manilow will sing it though, along with lots of other adult-contemporary hits that he did actually at least co-write like “Copacabana (At The Copa)” at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. $79.95-$169.95, 7:30 p.m., 8/14, 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

7. Blvck Hippie. Self-described “Black fronted sad boy indie rock band” Blvck Hippie is the project of Memphis singer guitarist Josh Shaw, whose debut LP If You Feel Alone at Parties skillfully draws on the influence of The Strokes and The Smiths. With Disaster Artist and Grocer. $15.87, 7:30 p.m., 8/14, Ukie Club, 847 N. Franklin St., dice.fm

8. Dave Hause. Roxborough-raised, California-based rock songwriter Dave Hause plays a summertime hometown gig in King of Prussia. Hause - rhymes with “paws” - is touring in support of his fine 2021 release Blood Harmony, which features songwriting collaborations with his younger brother Tim, as all his albums have since 2017′s Bury Me In Philly. Jamie and the Guarded Heart open. $17, 6 p.m., 8/14, Concerts Under the Stars, 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, concertsunderthestsrskop.com

9. Kehlani. At last year’s Made in America festival, R&B and pop singer Kehlani impressed with a pre-headlining set that commanded the fest’s second biggest stage. The Los Angeles songwriter has since released the 2022 album Blue Water Road, which was co-written and executive produced by Philadelphia-born songwriter-producer Pop Wansel. Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad open. $54.50, 7 p.m., 8/15, Mann Center for the Performing arts, Skyline Stage, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

10. Charley Crockett. Texas country singer Charley Crockett is a traditionalist, and a prolific one. The cowboy-hat-wearing bandleader — who is a distant relative of Davey Crockett’s — has released four two-stepping albums since 2020, mixing originals like Music City, U.S.A. with sets such as the brand-new set of classic covers Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley. He was named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2021 Americana Awards. $25-$28, 8 p.m., 8/16, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/Philadelphia.

11. Giveon. The Long Beach, Calif. R&B singer - full name: Giveon Evans - has been on the rise since breaking through with “Chicago Freestyle,” his 2020 single with Drake, and his profile skyrocketed thanks to “Peaches,” the 2021 Justin Bieber megahit he sang on and joined Bieber for at the Made in America festival last year. Now, he’s launching his Give or Take Tour at the Met, with Fana Hues and Saleka opening. $74, 8 p.m., 8/16, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com