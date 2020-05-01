There will be no Phish on the beach. Not this year, anyway.
Enormously popular jam band Phish announced on Friday that its 2020 summer tour will be rescheduled to the summer of 2021 because of coronavirus concerns.
That means that the three-night stand the band had planned for Aug.14-16 on the Atlantic City beach is off.
The three AC dates have been rescheduled for almost exactly a year later, and are now slated for Aug. 13-15, 2021. Trey Anastasio’s band last played the Philadelphia area with a intimate (by their standards) show at the Met Philadelphia in December.
Phish issued this statement on its website: "Due to the ongoing pandemic, we sadly have made the difficult decision to reschedule Phish’s entire 2020 summer tour, now moving to the summer of 2021.
“We’ve been as excited as ever to play music for you all, and are so heartbroken to postpone these dates. The health and well-being of Phish fans, our touring crew, and the communities in which the band plays is our top concern.”
All tickets for this year’s shows will be honored for next year’s shows, but full refunds are also available. Fans who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster or other sales channels authorized by the band have until May 31 to request a refund. More info at phish.com.