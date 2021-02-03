The Weeknd is coming to the Wells Fargo Center. Not this weekend, though. In fact, not even this year.
The Canadian singer, who will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show Sunday, has announced his After Hours arena tour, which kicks off next Jan. 14 in Vancouver and is scheduled to bring the singer to South Philadelphia on April 3, 2022.
Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Monday morning at wellsfargocenterphilly.com, following a timeline that past Super Bowl headliners have used to make the most of one of the world biggest gigs.
The news comes with the concert industry still largely at standstill since coronavirus shutdowns began last March. The closest things to a pop concert at Wells Fargo have been last summer’s Live-In Drive-In outdoor shows across the street in the Citizens Bank Park parking lot.
Two shows do remain on the Wells Fargo schedule for this year: Justin Bieber, who’s slated to play July 11, and Harry Styles with Jenny Lewis, scheduled for Sept. 17. The expectation in the concert industry, however, is that shows in that timeframe are likely to have to be rescheduled.
There’s hope for 2022, though, and The Weeknd’s After Hours jaunt is the first major tour to be announced that look forwards to a hoped-for return to something resembling pre-COVID normalcy.