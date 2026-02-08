The Pennsylvania pups, rejected by breeders and owners, who went on to become Puppy Bowl stars and find loving homes

Oscar was the ultimate underdog.

Born in a puppy mill in Peach Bottom, Lancaster County, his breeder said he suffered from “failure to thrive.”

By the time the breeder turned the 6-week-old toy poodle over to Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester County, Oscar weighed just 7 ounces, according to Marta Gambone, a coordinator at the all-volunteer organization.

“But one of our volunteers was able to turn him around, from this scraggly little hamster to this wonderful Puppy Bowl player,” Gambone said.

After being nursed back to health, Oscar traveled to Glens Falls, N.Y., to participate in the October 2025 taping of the 22nd annual Puppy Bowl, which airs today before the Super Bowl.

Gambone said the annual event has become a wonderful way to raise awareness for animal rescues across the U.S. Every one of the 150 dogs in the competition — between Team Ruff and Team Fluff — comes from a rescue.

Oscar, now eight months old, has developed into a playful, social, and upbeat young dog who has found a loving home, Gambone said.

Oscar is one of six puppies from Phoenix Animal Rescue to participate in the annual TV special this year, Gambone said. Jill, an 8-month-old cavalier, was suffering from a hernia when she was turned over by a breeder in New Holland, Lancaster County.

The rescue also has four dogs participating in this year’s first-ever “Oldies vs. Goldies” senior dogs’ competition: Tiki, a shiba inu; Starlight, a Jack Russell terrier; Daisy, a Pomeranian; and Emmie, a Maltese mix.

They all came from breeders in Lancaster County and were in need of care, Gambone said, “and now they’re all playing on a national stage, and getting lots of attention, and finding their forever homes.”

Though all of this year’s stars have since been adopted, Gambone noted that the rescue gets about a dozen dogs per week, across a wide variety of breeds and mixes.

“Anybody looking can find what they’re looking for if they have a little patience,” she said.

Across the state in Springdale, Allegheny County, Jacqueline Armour said it’s the third year that some of her rescue dogs are playing in the Puppy Bowl.

She founded Paws Across Pittsburgh, a rescue that places dogs with foster parents until they find permanent homes. The dogs come from owners and shelters from as far away as West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

This year, a playful Jack Russell mix named Meeko is their star, along with a Norwegian elkhound and American Eskimo dog mix named for Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in the TV show Sex and the City.

“They pick some of them and rename them,” Armour explained, “so initially I thought they were going to call her Sarah Jessica Barker. And then they said Carrie Pawshaw.”

Armour noted that, because her organization uses foster homes, their puppies are already learning how to live in a home — getting house trained and crate trained, and learning how to get along with children and other pets. This also gives volunteers a chance to see the dogs’ personalities, which can be helpful in matching a dog with an owner.

Both Armour and Gambone emphasized that rescue operations offer a variety of ways for volunteers to help out.

For those who’ve never owned a dog, Armour said the experience can be profound. The medical community consensus is that having a dog can help people get more exercise, improve mental health, and lower blood pressure, and can help children learn how to properly treat an animal.

In Chester County, Gambone said she’s seen first hand how dogs can add vitality to someone’s life.

“They help with loneliness, and on the physical side, they help people stay more active,” she said. “We have so many senior citizens coming to us saying, ‘I just need something — something to love.’ And it changes their lives."