Radiohead. Sixteen hours of Radiohead, what more could you ask for? This past week, the English art-rock band uploaded that many hours of music to its Bandcamp page consisting of work tapes and miscellany from their 1997 album OK Computer after someone stole a cache of MiniDiscs from singer Thom Yorke’s archive and threatened to released them if the band wouldn’t cough up $150,000. Radiohead countered by making all the alt-versions of “Lift” and “Paranoid Android” stream for free until June 29. Or you can pay 18 British pounds — about $23 — to download it all, with all proceeds going to climate crisis organization Extinction Rebellion.