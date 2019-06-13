The Philly Bluegrass Festival. The second annual pickin’ and grinnin’ event at Northern Liberties jazz spot Heritage will be headlined by Brooklyn guitarist Michael Daves, and features a full slate of bands from a burgeoning local scene, including Serene Greene, River Bones Band, the High and Wides, Marc Silver & Bobby Baxmeyer, the Jersey Corn Pickets and Ian & Liana. WXPN-FM (88.5) folk show deejay Ian Zolitor hosts. Sunday at Heritage.
Radiohead. Sixteen hours of Radiohead, what more could you ask for? This past week, the English art-rock band uploaded that many hours of music to its Bandcamp page consisting of work tapes and miscellany from their 1997 album OK Computer after someone stole a cache of MiniDiscs from singer Thom Yorke’s archive and threatened to released them if the band wouldn’t cough up $150,000. Radiohead countered by making all the alt-versions of “Lift” and “Paranoid Android” stream for free until June 29. Or you can pay 18 British pounds — about $23 — to download it all, with all proceeds going to climate crisis organization Extinction Rebellion.
The Lonely Island. Philadelphia is one of the only eight cities to be graced on the two week tour by musical comedy sketch trio of Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. The band named after an L.A. apartment the trio once shared will bring such cherished classics as the hip-hop video send-up “I’m on a Boat” to the stage. Wednesday at The Met.
Jim Lauderdale. Since the Locks at Sona opened in Manayunk last year, the second story listening room has been reeling in worthy acts that used to play the Tin Angel but had gone AWOL since that Old City venue closed. Exhibit A is Jim Lauderdale, the super prolific, seriously underrated Nashville songwriter and co-host of SiriusXM radio Outlaw Country’s superb Buddy & Jim Show whose new album From Another World is his 31st. Elvis Costello once called the dapper Lauderdale “a man of great style, an exceptional songwriter and a tremendous singer.” Wednesday at the Locks at Sona.
Strange Negotiations. A screening of director Brandon Vedder’s documentary about David Bazan, the guitarist and songwriter who performs as Pedro the Lion. Named after a 2011 album, it explores the personal crisis that Bazan, who was raised in the Pentecostal church, goes through as he struggles with his Christian faith. Both Bazan and the filmmaker will be in attendance for a post screening Q&A. Friday at Johnny Brenda’s.