Andrew Dice Clay and Roseanne Barr will to continue to cruise on their controversial past into the future with their newly announced tour, dubbed Mr. & Mrs. America, that is set to kick off in September. The tour will hit the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Etess Arena on Friday, September 20. In an Instagram post, Clay said that tickets will go on sale next week.
Clay told Fox News that the tour was inspired by the current political discourse and the supposed political correctness that targets comedians’ language.
The announcement of the tour comes more than a year after the revival of her namesake show, Roseanne, which was cancelled due to a racist tweet Barr posted about Barack Obama’s former senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr apologized and blamed the tweet on the sleep aid Ambien. ABC’s cancellation of the show left Barr jobless — the sitcom was later retooled as a Roseanne-less The Conners — until this string of shows with Clay.
Clay, who rose to prominence in the 1980s, isn’t unfamiliar with controversy either. Throughout his career, his sets have been riddled with what critics have called demeaning, sexist and homophobic comments. Clay has seen a career resurgence as of late, taking small, critically acclaimed rolls in the likes of Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and playing Lady Gaga’s dad in the Bradley Cooper-directed A Star Is Born.
Clay and Barr have known each other since they were starting out on the comedy circuit together. In March, Clay brought Barr onstage to his set at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas.
“America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have,” Clay told Fox News.
The officially begins on September 19 in Long Island at the Paramount Theater before it heads to Atlantic City the following night.