Pretty much everything works. That goes for the easy camaraderie that the two rappers display throughout, and for the contributions of guests. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha join in on the “Look at all these slave masters posing on your dollar” chant on “Ju$t,” and gospel great Mavis Staples is expertly deployed on “Pulling the Pin.” That song is in part about a grenade of insurrection that is set go off, and RTJ4 puts the sound of that explosion to music.