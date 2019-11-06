Probably not. If you watch the Between Two Ferns movie, at the end you see a little peek behind the curtain about the process. And it’s like everyone’s having fun and is a good sport about things. And everyone’s a good improviser. All these people who do it, from Paul Rudd to Matthew McConaughey to Awkwafina to Tiffany Haddish — they’re all really funny people who are surprisingly good at improv. I don’t know that that describes Trump. [Laughs.] And I’m not sure if I want to try to find out.