The 48-year-old rapper, who performed at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Saturday night, has been releasing music since 1992, when his debut Doggystyle announced him as one of the major figures of what was then truly becoming mainstream hip-hop. In the time since, he’s beefed with NWA rapper Eazy-E, linked up with Death Row Records founder Suge Knight and performed with everyone from Tupac to Nipsey Hussle. Three of those men are dead, and the other, Knight, is property of the state until at least 2037. His cousin and frequent collaborator, Nate Dogg, died in 2011.