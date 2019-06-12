How do you move a 13-ton Sphinx? Very carefully.
While true, the more accurate answer is with specialized lifting equipment and air dollies, also referred to as hover boards.
Wednesday morning, museum-goers, invited guests, Sphinx enthusiasts and passersby watched in anticipation as the roar of construction machinery filled the air. They were all witnessing the moving of the 25,000 pound Sphinx from the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology’s Lower Egyptian Gallery to museum’s new main entrance.
After an hour and a half delay, the Sphinx eked through a small doorway, with the crowd — phones at the ready — buzzed with excitement.
The Sphinx was met with applause.
For Robert Thurlow, the museum’s special projects coordinator and project leader, there were a few details about the moving the largest Sphinx in North America that kept him up at night: While equipment assisted in the horizontal and vertical movement, turns and inclines proved to be difficult.
“We’re turning the Sphinx into a hover craft,” he said. “It’s going to be front and center now when people walk into the building.”
When Jennifer Wegner, Penn Museum Egyptologist and author of The Sphinx That Traveled to Philadelphia, heard the ancient Egyptian artifact was being moved 300-feet from the Lower Egyptian Gallery to the museum’s main entrance she was shocked. In the book she co-wrote with her Egyptologist husband, Josef, they said, more than once, that it could never be done.
“We wound up looking like big fat liars,” Wegner said, laughing. “It’s amazing to me how, in some ways, quickly and smoothly the move has gone.”
At around 3 p.m. the moving team had successfully moved the Sphinx through an opening in the Lower Egyptian Gallery, across a 200 meter scaffold with slopes and angles and back through to its new home.
They’re not done yet: Tomorrow, they plan to finish out the project, the team will pivot the Sphinx so it faces the front doors to welcome museum visitors.
You’ll be able to visit the Sphinx Nov. 16.