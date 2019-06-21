KYW Newsradio anchor Steve Nikazy is retiring.
“I’m happy to report” that it’s voluntary, Nikazy said Friday afternoon. His final day on the air will be June 28.
A midday news anchor, Nikazy, 62, hosts the station’s “Reporters’ Roundup,” and produces and cohosts the film podcast, Cinema Obscura.
Nikazy started his radio career at a station in Orlando, and had been news director at Philadelphia’s WFIL before joining KYW 29 years ago. He recalled the April 4, 1991, midair collision that killed U.S. Sen. John Heinz and six others as the first big story he worked on, as the station went wall-to-wall with coverage.
Working at the station, he said, has given him “a front-row seat to history. I couldn’t ask for a better place to be.”
His plans for a busy retirement include sailing on Philadelphia’s tall ship, the Gazela, where he’s a volunteer, as well as traveling and writing.