Steven Spielberg spotted filming in South Jersey, seeks extras for Middlesex County scene

Steven Spielberg has officially begun filming his latest project in South Jersey. The legendary director, known for Jaws, E.T., and Jurassic Park, has been spotted shooting scenes in multiple locations, including Tuckahoe, Woodbine, Buena Vista, and Upper Township.

As The Inquirer previously reported, the film — currently using the code name Non-View — is an original Spielberg story penned by longtime collaborator David Koepp (Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds). Universal Pictures has described it as a “new original event film,” and it is rumored to revolve around UFOs.

Advertisement

Recent filming has taken place near railroad tracks in Tuckahoe, with state troopers shutting down roads near production sites, according to NJ.com. Spielberg was also seen on set directing a scene involving stunt doubles, Fox 29 reported, while locals have noticed production crews setting up with a large blue screen, suggesting special effects work.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts), Oscar winner Colin Firth, Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Eve Hewson (Flora and Son), and Philadelphia native Colman Domingo (Sing Sing).

Filming has been underway in New Jersey since January, with 6ABC reporting that Spielberg’s team has been working across several small towns. Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky told the station, “They tell me the movie is primarily about UFOs and some railroad scenes and car chases.”

The production has brought an economic boost to the area, with more than 150 crew members in town, with some regularly visiting local businesses. The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission confirmed to 6ABC that major film productions are increasingly choosing the state for its diverse locations and financial incentives.

Now, filming is expanding beyond South Jersey. The production is seeking local residents with cars to work as background actors in a major scene filming in Middlesex County on March 27. Extras will be paid $216 for eight hours of work if they are Screen Actors Guild (SAG) members and $181.50 for 10 hours if they are non-SAG. People whose vehicles are used in the scene will receive an additional $37.50, according to a casting call from Grant Wilfley Casting posted on Facebook.

Anyone interested in participating can apply by emailing nonview@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “3/27/25 CARS.” Applicants should include:

Name and preferred pronouns Phone number SAG membership status Confirmation that they are 18+ with a valid driver’s license Availability on March 27 Car details (year, color, make, and model) Recent photos of themselves and their vehicle

Meanwhile, Non-View is expected to film in Cape May from March 10 to 14, with a separate casting call for train station extras. With last year’s A Complete Unknown filming at Cape May followed by Spielberg’s latest film slated for release in summer 2026, New Jersey continues to be a major hub for Hollywood filmmaking.