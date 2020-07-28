By the time the full list of prime-time Emmy nominations was announced Tuesday, a new Emmy winner had already been crowned in the category of Most Charming Instagram Virtual Acceptance Speech.
In a fluffy white bathrobe and with her arm covering part of her unmade face, broadcast journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall took to Instagram to accept her first Daytime Emmy Award after those award winners were announced Sunday in advance of the prime-time nominations. Winners for this year’s prime-time Emmys are scheduled to be announced on Sept. 20.
“I just got a call that I won an Emmy for my first year on a Daytime talk show,” Hall said on her Instagram, above cheers in the background. “Congratulations to all the other nominees. Please no one record this, delete it immediately,” she joked.
Her show, Tamron Hall, which premiered last year, won the Emmy for best informative talk show host. Hall received congratulatory remarks from many of her television peers, including Whoopi Goldberg and Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb.
Along with such celebrity guests as André Leon Talley, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Janelle Monáe, the Tamron Hall show also focuses on extraordinary stories about ordinary people. Hall’s show facilitates dialogue around identity-based issues like racism, sexism, and homophobia, among others.
Hall is a graduate and board member of Temple University. She has also led shows such as MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall and Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery. She left her most high-profile gig in 2017 after the segment of the Today show that she had anchored with Al Roker was canceled.
Hall’s talk show is nationally syndicated and normally airs locally at 10 a.m. on 6ABC. The show was renewed for a second season last year, then halted production in March amid concerns over the spreading coronavirus. It is scheduled to resume production in December.