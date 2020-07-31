He failed, and Maines lays into him from the get-go. “Gaslighter — you liar!” she sings on the title track, one of two songs on which she expresses outrage at something that happened aboard a boat (which Texas Monthly has surmised is the sailboat The Nautalee that Pasdar gave Maines as a gift). The other song, “Tights on My Boat” begins: “I hope you die peacefully in your sleep / Just kidding, I hope it hurts like you hurt me.”