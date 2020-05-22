Schooled, which Goldberg created with Marc Firek, was picked up by ABC for the 2018-19 season a year after the network had passed on the original, somewhat different pilot. Besides Dier, it starred Goldbergs veteran AJ Michalka as a newly adult Lainey Lewis, a fledgling teacher at her former school, Tim Meadows as Principal John Glascott, and Bryan Callen as Coach Rick Mellor.