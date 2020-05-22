ABC’s Jenkintown-set comedy The Goldbergs has been renewed for an eighth season, but its spin-off, Schooled, which Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg had based on his days as a student at Philly’s William Penn Charter School, won’t be back.
Goldberg broke the bad news on Twitter, writing that he was “beyond grateful” to the network and ABC entertainment president Karey Burke “for giving us 35 episodes to show that teachers like CB are the real heroes.”
CB, a character played by Brett Dier, was, like so many on the show, named for a real Penn Charter teacher, Charles Brown.
ABC earlier this month promoted the prom-themed season finales of Schooled and The Goldbergs, which both feature a fictional Quaker school called “William Penn Academy,” by sending Penn Charter seniors, whose prom, like so many others, couldn’t be held this month, “a prom in a box” that included an instant camera, snacks, and crowns and sashes for prom kings and queens.
One of those seniors was Anne Flemming, whose mother, Liz Flemming, was Goldberg’s eighth-grade math teacher and who’s also been a recurring character on the show, played by Lennon Parham.
"Every time I hear my name on the TV, I kind of like giggle,” Flemming said in an interview at the time.
Schooled, which Goldberg created with Marc Firek, was picked up by ABC for the 2018-19 season a year after the network had passed on the original, somewhat different pilot. Besides Dier, it starred Goldbergs veteran AJ Michalka as a newly adult Lainey Lewis, a fledgling teacher at her former school, Tim Meadows as Principal John Glascott, and Bryan Callen as Coach Rick Mellor.