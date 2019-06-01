While its bouncers – current and past crews – reminisced outside the venue, longtime Troc bartender and Movie Monday host Raphael Tiberino took all aspects of the loss into consideration. “It’s a shame about Space 1026 and the Troc going down as it is, but, you know what’s ironic? The fish place on the corner that stunk up the neighborhood every day and night? The one you kept hoping would go away so you could breathe easy? It finally closed last month -- just in time for us to leave with them. It’s all sad.”