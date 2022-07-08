1) Lucy Dacus

Philly indie songwriting star Lucy Dacus had to cancel her Free at Noon concert back in March due to COVID-19, but now the singer, whose 2021 release Home Video was one of the highlights of the year, is back with makeup date. And if you miss her this time, she’s opening for Courtney Barnett at the Mann on July 28. Free with RSVP, noon, July 8, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org. Also streaming at livesessions.npr.org.

2) Karate

Boston jazz-rock post-punk band Karate burned brightly between the late 1990s and mid-00s but broke up in 2005 because leader Geoff Farina was experiencing hearing problems. Last year, reissue label Numero Group starting bringing back the Karate catalog, with 1998′s The Bed is in the Ocean the latest release. Now, after a 17-year break, the band is back on tour. Sarah Matas-fronted Baltimore trio Quattracenta opens. $25-$40, 8 p.m., July 8, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com

3) The Chicks

The Chicks took a 14-year pause between their 2006 album Take the Long Way and Gaslighter, the Texas trio’s first album since they dropped the “Dixie” in their name in 2020 because of its association with the South during the Civil War. The outspoken country-pop band is finally back out on the road, though this tour hit a snag last month when singer Natalie Maines was put on vocal rest after a show in Indianapolis was cut short. But the tour has since resumed, with fellow Texan Patty Griffin opening. $18-$169, July 8, 7:30 p.m., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, livenation.com.

4) Divine Hand Ensemble

Manu Divina Giannone plays the theremin, the spooky sounding instrument invented in 1922 by radio engineer Leon Theremin in which a musician manipulates electronic sound waves with their hands. Giannone, who studied with Sun Ra and Tito Puente, is celebrating the instrument’s centenary with Aria 51, the Divine Hand Ensemble debut album of classical and pop songs in which he is accompanied by a string quartet and other musicians with whom he has performed for Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. The group has a record release party in Wayne. on Sunday. July 10, $15, 7:30 p.m., 118 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, 118northwayne.com.

5) Bikini Kill

The last time Bikini Kill played Philadelphia was 28 years ago — a July show on the top deck of a Drexel University parking garage. The band that kick-started the Riot Grrl movement broke up in 1997, with leader Kathleen Hannah going on to form Le Tigre and the Julie Ruin. A planned 2020 reunion tour was postponed and the band is finally coming to the Franklin Music Hall on Wednesday. Brontez opens. $39.50, 8 p.m., July 13, 421 N. 7th St., bowerypresents.com.

6) Jibaro con Tumbao

Miguel Orlando’s Latin roots band Jibaro con Tumbao specialize in jibaro music, the sound that comes from the mountainous regions outside San Juan that is sometimes called “Puerto Rico’s country music.” But the Philly dance band also plays son, merengue, and other styles of Caribbean music. This show is part of the Puerto Abierta music series. Free with RSVP, 8:30 p.m., July 9,, The Lounge at the World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

7) Céu

The Brazilian singer-songwriter born Maria do Céu Whitaker mixes multifarious elements in her music, from bossa nova to Afrobeat, samba to tropicalia. She won a best contemporary world music album for her self-titled debut back in 2008 and a best Portuguese Language Latin Grammy for Apká in 2020. $25-$35, 8 p.m., July 9, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

8) Martha Graham Cracker / Johnny Showcase

Fresh from camping it up with Philadelphia Orchestra conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin at that esteemed ensemble’s first-ever Pride concert, Philly drag queen Martha Graham Cracker will head to the Shore, playing the venue housed in the former home of the Chez Paree, a central spot in Atlantic City’s 1970s gay nightlife district on New York Avenue. Graham Cracker’s soul mates Johnny Showcase share the bill. $15, 8 p.m., July 9, Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, anchorrockclub.com.

9) Tal Wilkenfeld

Australian bass player Tal Wilkenfeld has a resume a mile long: she’s played with Mick Jagger, Jackson Browne, The Roots, Todd Rundgren, Macy Gray, Herbie Hancock, Jeff Beck, and Prince, whose band she was in on the 2010 Welcome 2 America sessions that were released posthumously last year. In 2019, she released her debut album as a vocalist, Love Remains. $25-$40, 8 p.m., July 11, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

10) The Weeknd and Doja Cat

Next weekend will start early when Abel Tesfaye — a.k.a. The Weeknd — brings his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a tour with a complicated history. The title combines the names of The Weeknd’s two most recent albums: After Hours, which came out in March 2020, and Dawn FM, which was released in January. He was originally supposed to play the Wells Fargo Center in April, but decided to go big or go home and play all stadiums instead. Doja Cat, who was among the headliners at last year’s Made in America festival, gives the show added pop. $29-$290, 6:30 p.m., July 14, One Lincoln Financial Way, theweeknd.com/tour.