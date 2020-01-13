Tim McGraw will be playing the baseball stadium that’s home to the team his father once helped win the World Series.
The longstanding country star announced his “Here On Earth” tour on Monday. It will kick off in Syracuse, N.Y., in July and feature Texas country band Midland and singer Ingrid Andress on all dates, playing mostly outdoor amphitheaters around the country.
Also on the itinerary, though, are two stadium shows, in which the “I Like It, I Love It” singer and husband of Faith Hill will team with breakout country star Luke Combs, who topped the charts with his album What You See Is What You Get, featuring the hit single “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”
The first of the stadium gigs is set for Sept. 4 in Los Angeles. The other is on Sept. 12 in Citizens Bank Park, across the street from the parking lot that once held Veterans Stadium, where Tug McGraw pitched for the 1980 Phillies team that won the World Series against the Kansas City Royals.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
McGraw was co-author with historian Jon Meacham of last year’s best-selling Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation.
The McGraw-Combs show is the third pop concert scheduled for Citizens Bank Park this summer. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will take over the diamond on Aug, 15. And Green Day’s ‘Hella Mega’ tour with Weezer, Fall Out Boy and the Interrupters happens Aug. 29.
Will that be it for summer shows at the Bank in 2020? Not likely. Billy Joel has played one stadium show in South Philly every summer for the past six years, so expect an announcement soon that he’ll make it seven years running.