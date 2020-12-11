Philadelphia native Kevin Hart will make his TV drama debut in True Story, a Netflix limited series based on the comedian’s life. Hart serves as executive producer of the project and stars alongside Wesley Snipes.
True Story follows Hart’s character Kid — a fictionalized version of himself — and Kid’s older brother Carlton, played by Snipes. When Kid’s comedy tour stops in his hometown of Philadelphia, “the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built,” the series’ summary reads.
The eight-episode series will primarily shoot in Los Angeles, but is also expected to film in Philadelphia, likely in the spring, according to Sharon Pinkerton, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office.
The drama series is produced by Hart’s company, Hartbeat Productions. The project was written and also executive produced by Eric Newman, known for his work as show runner of Netflix dramas Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. Charles Murray, writer-producer of the FX Series Sons of Anarchy, will serve as True Story’s show runner.
Stephen Williams, known for his work as director of ABC’s Lost TV series, and Hanelle Culper, who is first female director to launch a Stark Trek series, will each direct four episodes of True Story.
“I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career,” Hart said of the project. “I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing. Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be.”
True Story is not the first time Hart has played a dramatic role in his hometown.
The comedian starred in 2017 feature film The Upside, which was shot in Philadelphia and is a remake of French film The Intouchables. In The Upside, Hart plays parolee Dell who takes a job as a caregiver for Phillip, a wealthy paraplegic played by Brian Cranston.