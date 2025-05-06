Quinta Brunson will receive a key to Philadelphia at ‘Abbott Elementary’ mural dedication event

West Philly-raised comedian, actor, and showrunner Quinta Brunson will return home later this month to receive a key to the city in honor of her inspirational impact through her beloved Philly-set sitcom, Abbott Elementary.

Brunson will receive the honor on May 28 from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker at an event dedicating a new mural at Brunson’s alma mater, Andrew Hamilton Elementary School.

Advertisement

“The City of Philadelphia is beyond grateful to have someone as inspiring and compassionate as Quinta Brunson,” said Parker, in a statement. “It goes without saying that education and representation matter. As our young people look for role models, may they find inspiration in dream chasers and change makers like Quinta Brunson. And let us never forget the impact of a great teacher, who shows up every day to uplift, encourage, and fight for the future of our youth.”

That great teacher for Brunson was Hamilton’s Joyce Abbott — hence the show’s name — who taught sixth grade for decades. Last year, Hamilton unveiled a portrait of Abbott and Brunson at the Cobbs Creek school and renamed an office for Abbott.

Brunson said she was honored by the recognition. “I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly,” the actor said in a statement. “This city shaped me — and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me.”

Brunson, Parker said, “doesn’t just represent the spirit of Philadelphia on television, she brings her success home and shares it with the city that loves her back.”

Abbott Elementary just wrapped its fourth season last month and it continues to serve as a wholesome, authentic, and comical representation of Philadelphia for millions of viewers across the globe, thanks to Brunson’s unwavering commitment to repping her city.

Earlier this year, Brunson brought the production to film in Philadelphia with hundreds of local actors for the season four finale about a field trip to the Please Touch Museum. The season also featured an unexpected but delightful crossover episode with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

In recent months, Brunson worked with Mural Arts (which she featured in an early Abbott episode) to spearhead the development of an education-focused mural on Hamilton Elementary. The mural is designed by Philadelphia painter Athena Scott, an alum of the Art Institute of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

Titled Blooming Futures, the artwork showcases portraits of Hamilton students and teachers amid sunflowers and greenery, drawing the comparison that schools are much like gardens. (It’s also a nod to an Abbott Elementary plot centered on a gardening club.) Scott collaborated with students, faculty, and staff on the piece and gave students the chance to help paint the work using mural cloth.

“I wanted the mural to encapsulate the spirit and the care I witnessed walking through the halls of the school, between the students and teachers,” said Scott.

Two quotes appear on the mural alongside larger portraits of two students. On the right, eighth grader Glory M., flanked by flowers, smiles and gazes directly at the viewer, appearing above the line, “The world is before you and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” On the left, eighth grader Aiden W. leans on a stack of books and looks hopefully off to the side under the phrase, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Other elements of the mural feature first-grade teacher Nicole Tucker, music teacher Guy Cannon, and second-grade teacher Allison Kline interacting with kids, as well as Hamilton principal Torrence Rothmiller.

The mural dedication and key ceremony event will be held May 28 at Andrew Hamilton Elementary.