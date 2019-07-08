According to The Inquirer’s report at the time of Vample’s sentencing, he “admitted that he broke into Hufnagle Lauman’s home on North Whitehall Road via the bathroom window early Nov. 23, 2002. Wearing a black cape and a mask, like one worn in the Scream horror movies, Vample put duct tape over the grandmother’s mouth and used the weight of his body to push her down on the bed.”