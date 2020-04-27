A lot of American Idol contestants probably get their start singing in their bedrooms.
For Narberth’s Louis Knight, it could turn out to be his path to this season’s Top 10. He performed from home on Sunday night, along with the rest of this season’s Top 20, as the singing competition continued with the contestants, judges, and host Ryan Seacrest all appearing from their respective homes.
Playing a keyboard in what appeared to be his bedroom, the Lower Merion High grad sang “If the World Was Ending,” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, who reportedly wrote it after last July’s earthquakes in Los Angeles.
Timely? Sure. Though maybe the question, “If the world was ending, you’d come over, right?” isn’t exactly the one to be asking just now.
With three iPhones mounted on tripods capturing the British-born singer’s performance, one caught a glimpse of a bed.
“I bet you didn’t think, at the foot of my bed, I’m going to be doing American Idol one day,” said judge Luke Bryan after Knight finished.
“Never would have thought so,” agreed the singer, smiling.
Bryan praised Knight’s song choice and performance. “I’ve never been more proud of you,” said the country singer, who’s been a fan of Knight’s since his Washington, D.C., audition last year, where he told him, “I think you might be the biggest star we’ve ever had on American Idol.”
Lionel Richie told him his voice was “stellar,” and that his “falsetto was absolutely incredible,” and praised “that cry you have in your voice, that cry that makes it believable.”
Judge Katy Perry, dressed even more distractingly than usual as a giant bottle of hand sanitizer — excuse me, “American Idol instant music sanitizer” — said it was “a great song choice” and that “the message of the song, it couldn’t be more on point,” but said she thought he’d sounded a little “nasally,” and warned him to avoid “singing through your nose.”
Host Ryan Seacrest noted that Knight also appeared to have a fresh haircut and asked if he’d done it himself. “I may have had a little bit of help from my brother and sister,” Knight said, laughing.