The 5 best seasons of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ranked

The creators of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia didn’t just remind the world of Philly’s legacy of irreverent humor and crassness — they made TV history. Since 2005, Sunny has become the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history.

Now entering its 17th season on July 9, Sunny has spent the past 20 years delivering iconic moments from lampooning the American zeitgeist (“Two wars?!”) to creating situations only the most depraved characters could navigate (“The Gang Finds A Dumpster Baby," anyone?).

Advertisement

Created by Rob Mac (formerly Rob McElhenney), Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day, and also starring Kaitlin Olson, Always Sunny came out of the gate with a controversial spin on Seinfeld’s “A Show About Nothing” formula — which Sunny would later spoof — during a time of procedural network sitcoms.

Sunny pulled no punches in its early years, at times to its detriment, with problematic use of Black- and brownface and stereotyping of Asians. The showrunners insisted audiences were supposed to laugh at the Gang’s cartoonish ignorance — not with them.

When the show aired on FX in 2005, it still lacked the razor-sharp focus and chemistry — and Danny DeVito — that would define its golden years. It wasn’t until Season 2 that DeVito joined the cast, and not until Seasons 3 through 12 (2007 to 2017) that the series found its signature rhythm.

While some of the series’ bests include episodes like Season 13’s “Mac Finds His Pride,” or Charlie’s tear-jerking breakdown in Season 15’s Ireland escapade — and the return to form of Season 16 in its entirety — the magical formula of Always Sunny’s decade-long run from Seasons 3 to 12 remains unmatched.

But, to narrow down the true genius of this show, look no further than these five seasons.

First, the honorable mentions

Season 3: The longest season of Always Sunny, and truly its most classic — and controversial. Season 10: Contains the most technically and critically impressive episode, “Charlie Work,” and one of its most fun episodes, “The Gang Beats Boggs.” Season 11: Spoofs of ‘80s ski mountain movies and courtroom dramas, Mac & Dennis in the burbs, and “Being Frank” — an entire episode from Danny DeVito’s first-person POV. Season 16: A strong return to form in the modern Sunny era.

Fifth place: Season 7

The Gang in Season 7, as always, were pure villains; burgling homes, committing tax fraud, and propping up sketchy child beauty pageants. Almost four full episodes are dedicated to places in the Philadelphia region — from the Jersey Shore to a race across the city to catch Thunder Gun Express in theaters, and the two-part high school reunion finale at St. Joe’s Prep.

It’s also the season where Mac puts on 50 pounds for a story arc around his delusions of becoming muscular by “cultivating mass” to later “harvest” it. (He would later flip this concept and get Marvel-level ripped for Season 13). The season begins with Charlie vomiting fake blood on his date and ends with a drunken ensemble dance number to George Michael’s “Freedom!”

Season highlights:

The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore Frank’s Brother The High School Reunion Part 1 & 2 The Storm of the Century Frank’s Little Beauties

Fourth place: Season 9

Season 9 is like watching Michael Jordan in his prime, dunking from the free-throw line. The Gang’s a wrecking ball of comic destruction with eight seasons to backup running jokes that hit harder, especially in the season finale, where Sunny’s weirdest characters are called back to squash their beef.

It also gave us the long-running meme, “So anyway, I started blasting!” and the show’s most meta-narrative episode in “The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award” (a nod to Sunny never winning an Emmy award).

More collaboration came this season, with Game of Thrones writing duo David Benioff & D.B. Weiss in “Flowers for Charlie,” (remember when those two wrote good television?), while longtime contributors like director Dan Attias and writer-actor David Hornsby (aka “Cricket” in the show) helped shape the season’s tone, just as they had penned some of the show’s funniest moments.

Best episodes

Gun Fever Too: Still Hot The Gang Squashes Their Beefs The Gang Saves the Day The Gang Broke Dee Mac Day

Third place: Season 5

If Season 4 was lightning in a bottle, Season 5 is when the Gang started wielding their powers. They responded to the 2008 housing collapse with Honey and Vinegar Realty, leaned into Philly lore with the myth of underground tunnels from the Olidee Inn to Citizens Bank Park, and filmed a twisted stand-alone Christmas episode — featuring a fully nude DeVito — though that would later be released separately with Season 6 instead.

It’s also the season where Dennis Reynolds’ mask of an ego-driven bar owner begins to slip to reveal the narcissistic “five-star” man, when he invents a system to hoodwink an unsuspecting woman (played by Jill Latiano, Howerton’s wife). Season 5 carries the torch from Season 4 of deepening the Sunny lore and crafting engaging story arcs in each episode.

Season highlights:

The World Series Defense The D.E.N.N.I.S. System Paddy’s Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens The Gang Reignites the Rivalry (Flipadelphia) Mac and Charlie Write a Movie

Second place: Season 8

Season 8 is arguably one of the best seasons of Always Sunny, with some of the series’ most silly and gruesome depths. From Mac and Charlie’s hilarious staring contest in “The Gang Dines Out” to the McPoyle zombie wedding massacre (featuring a cameo from Guillermo Del Toro). Mac and Dennis poke fun at both sides of the existential coin when they debate the merits of evolution and God — “Rock, Flag, and Eagle, right, Charlie?”

The episode where the Gang tries to solve the citywide trash strike through limo trash pick-up is even more poignant now after the DC 33 strike, and who can forget Dee and Dennis deciding to “pull the plug” on their Pop-Pop after realizing he was a Nazi? Season 8 fires on all cylinders.

Season highlights:

The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre Frank’s Back In Business Reynolds vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense The Gang Dines Out Pop-Pop: The Final Solution

The clear winner: Season 4

This is the quintessential Always Sunny season — one of its longest, and the first where everything truly clicks.

Directed exclusively by Fred Savage and Matt Shakman (now of Marvel fame), this season puts all of Always Sunny’s creative abilities on full display for the first time; committing felony crimes, solving poop mysteries, “Pepe Silvia,” crafting period pieces, fake death ruses, “Dayman (a-a-ah...)”, and continuing the show’s long-running bit of the Gang “fixing” a crisis only to make it worse in this season’s gas crisis episode. This season has some of the most memorable moments of the series that people who haven’t even watched the show reference today.

Season highlights: