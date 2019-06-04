When a show is adapted from a book or, like Game of Thrones, a series of books, the point at which the adapter outruns the source material is tricky. Respect the original too little, and there’s bound to be howling. Follow it too closely, and it never becomes a separate creation. And that’s one way to eventually end up with characters whose behavior is dictated more by someone’s need for another season — or an ending that checks a series of boxes — than by any thoughts of desires of their own.