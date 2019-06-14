City on a Hill. Philadelphia’s Kevin Bacon stars as a corrupt but hard-to-dislike FBI agent who teams up with a reform-minded prosecutor (Aldis Hodge, Underground) in 1990s Boston. It’s a fictional crime thriller, inspired by true events, and is produced by Tom Fontana (St. Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street), along with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The Boston of it all is bound to feel derivative to anyone who’s seen The Departed or Gone Baby Gone, but Bacon and Hodge are both good enough to make it worth a look. 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Showtime.
Endeavour on Masterpiece. Shaun Evans returns for a sixth season as Endeavour Morse in the 1960s-set prequel to Inspector Morse. 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16, WHYY12.
The Good Fight. The first season of the CBS All Access spin-off of The Good Wife comes to the broadcast network, premiering with back-to-back episodes (and presumably with some bleeping). So if you’ve been curious about what happened next to Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), but didn’t want to shell out for another streaming service, here’s your chance to see what you’ve missed. 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, CBS.
United Shades of America. Comedian W. Kamau Bell comes to Philadelphia and Chester to talk about environmental issues in “Toxic America,” in the fourth-season finale of his Emmy-winning documentary series. Among those interviewed are Barbara Laker and Wendy Ruderman, two of the reporters on The Inquirer’s “Toxic City” series, which served as a blueprint for the show’s Philadelphia segment. 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, CNN.
Euphoria. Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Greatest Showman) stars as Rue, a high school student just out of drug rehab, and model/activist Hunter Schafer as Jules, the new-in-town trans girl who becomes her friend in a series about coming of age in an age of anxiety. So what’s something like that doing on HBO? Adapted by Sam Levinson (The Wizard of Lies) from an Israeli show, it’s sexually frank, features Rue as none-too-reliable narrator, and is about as far from a CW teen drama as I can imagine a show like this being, despite starring some very pretty people. 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, HBO.
Grand Hotel. Demián Bichir (The Bridge) and Roselyn Sánchez (Devious Maids) star as Miami Beach hotel proprietors with secrets that may include what happened to one of the hotel’s female employees. Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) is an executive producer of this present-day adaptation of a Spanish period telenovela; if you’re curious enough to compare and contrast, the original is available, with subtitles, on Netflix. 10 p.m. Monday, June 17, ABC.
Yellowstone. Kevin Costner and company return in what was the most-watched new cable series of 2018. Costner plays a politically powerful landowner who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. In the season premiere, he’s using that power to try to upset the political ambitions of one of his own children, so maybe that one should skip the Father’s Day card. 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Paramount.
Reef Break. Poppy Montgomery (Without a Trace, Unforgettable) stars as Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer who also likes to surf, in this very summery series, an ABC coproduction with a French network that’s set on a fictional island in the Pacific. Ray Stevenson (Rome) plays Jake Elliot, an FBI agent who used to be married to Cat, and while I’m not sure what the FBI is doing on this island, I am sure that just wondering about it means I’m overthinking. 10 p.m. Thursday, June 20, ABC.