Euphoria. Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Greatest Showman) stars as Rue, a high school student just out of drug rehab, and model/activist Hunter Schafer as Jules, the new-in-town trans girl who becomes her friend in a series about coming of age in an age of anxiety. So what’s something like that doing on HBO? Adapted by Sam Levinson (The Wizard of Lies) from an Israeli show, it’s sexually frank, features Rue as none-too-reliable narrator, and is about as far from a CW teen drama as I can imagine a show like this being, despite starring some very pretty people. 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, HBO.