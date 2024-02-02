Donna Kelce to appear on special Super Bowl edition of ‘The Price is Right’

Is Donna Kelce actually the hostess with the mostest?

Well, we’ll find out when she guest hosts a special Super Bowl party-themed episode of The Price is Right at Night airing Wednesday, Feb. 7. The mom of Super Bowl LVIII hopeful Travis Kelce (and Eagles fan favorite Jason) will be doling out a series of extravagant football-related prizes alongside host Drew Carey.

Up for grabs are — of course — tickets to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, but also a Hummer EV (good for reserving tailgating spots at the Linc), $200,000, and a season pass to any football team’s forthcoming games, with flights and hotels included.

In a clip shared by CBS, Travis and Jason introduce their mother as “the first lady of football” and “America’s mom” before she appears on stage in a bedazzled denim jacket.

“As a proud of NFL mom to Jason and Travis, I never miss a chance to cheer them on from the stands,” the Kelce matriarch says before getting into the prize packages.

Donna Kelce became breakout star during the run up to last year’s Super Bowl when she gave tupperwares of her famous chocolate chip cookies to both her sons while decked in 50-50 split of Eagles and Chiefs gear before the big game. Now, Kelce has brand deals all of her for distinctly mom things (snack packs, wine) and fans tripping over themselves to cheer on the Chiefs alongside her and her new friend, Taylor Swift.

The Price is Right At Night airs at 8 p.m. on CBS.