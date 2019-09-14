How to Get Away with Murder (Sept. 26, ABC). For five years, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her students at a Philadelphia law school have done exactly what their show title suggests, but time — and all those dead people — may finally be catching up to them. In the sixth and final 15-episode season of this Shondaland hit, Davis will lead the rest of the Keating crew one last time as they face their last law school semester and the FBI.