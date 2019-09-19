But, putting all the sociopolitical analysis aside — because how much philosophizing can a person really do about a network hit that gave us “Smelly Cat” and popularized peeing on jellyfish stings? — the real reason to watch Friends is that it’s funny. Remember that “Pivot!” scene, or Chandler’s attempt at blowing a bubble in front of Jill Goodacre? This simple, self-deprecating humor — grounded by emotional touchstones like the Bings’ fertility struggle or Rachel’s decision to get off the plane — allows us to see these friends as our friends. (Oh, like you’ve never imagined meeting the gang at La Colombe in Fishtown or visiting Ross at the Franklin Institute …) Sure, more contemporary sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory will leave you chuckling, too. But the difference, Burkhardt said, is that Friends viewers appear to be laughing with — not at — the cast.