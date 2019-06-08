Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan will be broadcasting from Eakins Oval, opposite the Art Museum, as ABC brings Good Morning America to Philadelphia for the day.
The network chose Philly — home to 6ABC — to launch a summer series of live pop-up broadcasts in major cities and began getting out the word here on Saturday, with an on-air promo featuring the three coanchors.
In addition to Roberts, Stephanopoulos, and Strahan, GMA coanchor Lara Spencer and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee are expected to appear. There also will be celebrity guests the network’s not ready to announce (though we hear there’s to be a performance by the city’s own Patti LaBelle).
No road closures are expected as a result of the live broadcast, said Deana Gamble, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office.
Good Morning America is the nation’s most-watched morning show, though NBC’s Today attracts more viewers among the 25- to 54-year-olds advertisers target in news programming. For the week of May 27, GMA averaged 3.93 million viewers.