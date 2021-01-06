And since 2016, the researcher and documentarian Hamilton Morris, the son of Oscar-winning documentarian Errol Morris, has tracked those changes. His award-winning documentary series Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, has just begun its third season on VICE TV, where it airs Mondays at 10 p.m. It’s also available on VICETV.com and through the VICE TV app. Hamilton Morris is also an associate producer on his father’s recent TV documentary movie, My Psychedelic Love Story.