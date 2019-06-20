During what should have been a loud, messy cult-ish celebration of three epochal artists, only a handful of songs managed to spark any noticeable rowdiness. Instead, their material crafted especially for the show, including a running gag about the Ross Dress for Less on 8th and Market and an unforgettable appearance by Lonely Island character Shy Ronnie, proved why they’ve become masters of the digital humor space. Without any surprise celebrity appearances to trot out ⁠— an element of their act that has unquestionably elevated them above their fellow comedy-music acts ⁠— the show at times equated to a $40 watch-party. And that we could have just done at home.