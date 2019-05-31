The Handmaid’s Tale. If the second season of this dystopian story left you dispirited — or if you’re still upset about how it ended — take heart. The gloom has lifted, just a little, as June (Elisabeth Moss) tries to make her decision to stay behind in Gilead count for something. It doesn’t hurt that Bradley Whitford is back as the enigmatic Commander Joseph Lawrence. Inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel about a post-U.S. nation ruled by religious extremists whose response to a fertility crisis is to enslave women to bear their children, this show is never going to be a laugh riot. But it does have some slyly funny moments. Wednesday, June 5, Hulu.