Luther. The fifth season of the Idris Elba detective drama comes to a stunning conclusion. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, BBC America.
2019 BET Awards. Regina Hall hosts. Mary J. Blige receives a lifetime achievement award, and the late Nipsey Hussle is recognized with the humanitarian award. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, BET (simulcast on multiple networks, including MTV, TVLAND, VH1, Logo).
The Spanish Princess. It’s not the end for the Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) story -- Starz has ordered an eight-episode conclusion to cover (spoiler alert) her actual marriage to Henry VIII (Ruairi O’Connor). This week, poor Maggie Pole (Laura Carmichael) finally catches a break. The performance to watch in this season finale, though, is Harriet Walter’s, whose Margaret Beaufort is a disintegrating wonder. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, Starz.
Apollo 11. There’s much more to come in this summer of space, but I can’t think of a better way to kick off your 50th anniversary viewing than with the television premiere of Todd Douglas Miller’s documentary about the 1969 moon landing. Previously unseen archival footage was transferred from film to digital to produce a film that Inquirer movie critic Gary Thompson called “a marvel.” 9 p.m. Sunday, June 23, CNN.
Years and Years. Torchwood creator Russell T Davies propels a British family into the near future, where an entrepreneur-turned-politician played by Emma Thompson is riding the crest of a populist wave. 9 p.m. Monday, June 24, HBO.
Legion. Third and final season premiere of Noah Hawley’s beautiful but frequently confounding comic-book series. 10 p.m. Monday, June 24, FX.
Tiananmen: The People Versus the Party. Thirty years ago this month, in what became known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre, the People’s Republic of China violently suppressed the country’s pro-democracy movement. Documentary looks at the seven weeks leading up to that fateful encounter. 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, WHYY12.
Are You the One? The MTV dating show sets out to make history -- or at least create a little buzz -- with a cast of 16 “sexually fluid” singles, for whom, as the show says, “the one could be anyone.” 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, MTV.