There won’t be a Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia this year, but longtime parade broadcaster 6ABC is still celebrating the holiday morning with three hours of entertainment, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Station anchors and reporters will host guests that include DJ Jazzy Jeff, South Jersey’s Kelly Ripa and her Live cohost Ryan Seacrest, Jerry Blavat, Hayley Orrantia of The Goldbergs, Narberth American Idol contender Louis Knight, and Philadelphia’s Philadanco dance troupe. They’re calling the show the 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Celebration.
Meanwhile, on NBC, the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air, also starting at 9 a.m. There will be giant floats in New York City’s Herald Square, but the only spectators will be at home. Scheduled performers include Philadelphia’s Patti LaBelle and Leslie Odom Jr. as well as the casts of several Broadway shows.
As is tradition, NBC will follow that broadcast at noon with the National Dog Show 2020, from our own backyard.
It’s the 19th year that NBC has aired the Kennel Club of Philadelphia dog show. This year’s, recorded earlier this month at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, was a little different, with fewer dogs competing and no spectators permitted.
The show is hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, with commentary by NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo. Last year’s winner, a bulldog named Thor, belonged to Philadelphia-area native Kara Gordon. He is not returning to defend his crown.
Here are a few more Thanksgiving TV options, starting on the night before turkey day:
- A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special. Holiday retrospective draws from the Thanksgiving-themed sketches of the show’s 44 seasons. 9 p.m. Wednesday, NBC.
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. Frozen spinoff special from 2017 features Olaf searching for Christmas traditions to bring to Arendelle. 8 p.m. Thursday, ABC.
- Toy Story That Time Forgot. Bonnie takes her toys on a post-Christmas playdate in this 2014 special. Things get dicey when her playmate turns out to own a set of dinosaur action figures that don’t know they’re toys. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, ABC.