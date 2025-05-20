Amy Poehler finally drops the real trailer for ‘Philly Justice,’ the fake legal drama from the ‘Parks and Rec’ team

It started as an inside joke that nobody was meant to see.

In 2012, the cast and crew of legendary NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation worked on a fake courtroom comedy called Philly Justice with absolutely no end goal — just for fun.

Following years of rumors around the “show,” Amy Poehler finally dropped its never-before-seen trailer, giving fans a peek into the “locked in a vault” Philly Justice, on today’s episode of her podcast, Good Hang.

“We have been kind of teasing this thing called Philly Justice, which is a fake idea of a TV show that was created on the set of Parks and Rec that we made a one and a half minute trailer for,” said Poehler before introducing her guest, Parks and Recreation creator and producer Mike Schur (whose credits include The Office and The Good Place).

Jones, Scott, and Parks and Recreation director/producer Morgan Sackett were also asked to join in as they pieced together their memories of how the parody got made.

The idea first arose when Poehler and her castmates Rashida Jones and Adam Scott, along with guest stars Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn, posed for a photo on set, clad in business attire.

No one remembers who took the photo but it was taken on Jones’ phone. It was Jones who first joked that the group looked like they were on a David E. Kelley legal drama and coined the title, Philly Justice.

As the cast began fleshing out their characters’ backstories in a group chat, the joke getting bigger and bigger. Excitement from the showrunners only added fuel to the comedic fire, and the small joke became “hours of emails, character descriptions, tons of scripts, an actual shoot day, [and] a trailer,” Poehler said.

“It just kept wafting up to the writers room, everyone was really enjoying this bit,” Schur told Poehler. “Then I think we all collectively blacked out, and when we woke up the writers had written scenes for Philly Justice.”

It was a 20-page script for a pilot episode. The chambers for the Pawnee City Council built for Parks and Recreation served as the Philly Justice courtroom.

Rudd, missing from the action because he was away filming a movie at the time, was replaced by Dylan McDermott.

“The lore in the meta, meta, meta world became that Paul Rudd had been that character and had been [fired and] recast after the table read,” said Schur.

Joey Martinez (played by Jones), was a first-year associate with a tough background who “gives it to you straight even if you don’t ask her opinion,” said Jones. Poehler played Holly, the nemesis to Jones’ Martinez, who works hard to distance herself from the fact that she’s a nepo hire. Nick Offerman, unsurprisingly, played the judge.

Nick Bellows (Scott), is a motorcycle-riding district attorney who survived 9/11 because he overslept after spending a night with his mentor’s wife. He goes on to serve in Afghanistan.

“Bellows has more demons than he can count. Now that he’s back, he’s on the right side of the law,” Scott said, reading his character’s bio. “He cares about one thing and one thing only: justice.”

Hahn’s character was Valerie McNeil, a criminal prosecutor and partner at the firm who never married or had kids. The trailer shows Hahn and Scott kissing before he proposes to her in the courtroom.

Poehler had mistakenly thought Hahn and Jones also kissed in the trailer, which she said got fans excited, but she apologized for misremembering.

The very silly, very corny trailer features few-but-memorable mentions of the city. McDermott tells a jury dramatically, “Let there be justice in Philadelphia, once again.” At the end, Hahn throws a notebook on Jones’ desk and says, “Welcome to Philly, b—.”

Revealing the trailer, Poehler and the gang know they’re only encouraging fans to keep asking for the fake comedy to become a reality.

“A lot of people have asked me what the future life of Philly Justice is. It could be nothing, but I think that people are very interested,” said Jones.

Could it actually become a real show?

“Rashida, Philly has never needed more justice than now — I mean, justice is needed. I think it’s time to make it,” Poehler quipped.