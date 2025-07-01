If Quinta Brunson were queen, there would be no more DMV and Stevie Wonder songs would be on the national playlist

Dressed in a crystal encrusted body suit and a sparkling tiara cocked to the side, Abbott Elementary star and Philly native Quinta Brunson recently shared in a Bustle video how she would rule if she were queen for a day.

Her first decree: abolishing the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“The first hour of my reign, the first thing that will be gone, completely gone, is the DMV,” said the West Philly native who once, having lost important documents, had to spend hours waiting in DMV lines to replace them.

“I don’t get it anymore. We can probably just figure out a way to do it on our phone.”

The four minute video was a cute watch.

Brunson, who is usually shy when in the role of Janine, was fiery in her princess waves as she suggested listening to loud music in public spaces could get subjects sent to the dungeon. There’s more, ignore the mandatory three-hour daily walk, and risk being beheaded. (She said it with a laugh, but somehow we don’t think she’s kidding.)

The video accompanied a candid interview published by the magazine in which Brunson talks about her adorable pixie cut, her new house, and her divorce from California cannabis-industry insider Kevin Jay Anik. Well, actually, she talked about how she’d rather not talk about her personal business.

“I remember seeing people be like, ‘She announced her divorce,’” she said.

“I didn’t announce anything. I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do. I promise you.”

Other decrees from Queen Quinta: bringing back actual photographs, simply because they are nice to hang up in your home. “I love the feeling that you can’t snap, snap, snap,” she said. “You just snap and move on with your day.”

Brunson’s parents, Norma and Derrick, would be on her royal court along with Angela Basset and Stanley Tucci (who would rule over food and glasses). Cast mates Tyler James and Sheryl Lee Ralph would also be on her court, with Ralph ruling over singing, sitting up straight, and diction.

We can’t think of a better person to have that job.

Lastly, Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” and “Another Star” would be the top songs on Brunson’s mandated playlist. When it comes to the national anthem, it would be the 1990s banger, “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness.

Fabulous choice. We can all use more than a little optimism right now.