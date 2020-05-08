My last day in court was the day before my 17th birthday, and a year later, I moved as far away as I could, to Montana. My time in Montana, while I was at film school, those were the first five consecutive years of my life where child abuse wasn’t the primary focus of my existence. So it was really that move, and to be able to have space from what happened, that was equally as important as the incredible therapeutic service I received from Dr. Lustig.