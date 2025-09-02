Philly native Sheinelle Jones set for return to ‘Today’ show after her husband’s death

Sheinelle Jones, co-host of the Today show and a Philadelphia native, will return to air on Friday, the show announced.

Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, 45, died in May while dealing with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Jones had been on leave since January to be with her family.

Friday’s show will feature an interview between Jones and Today co-host Savannah Guthrie about how she and her three children are grieving Ojeh’s loss. The experience has been a “beautiful nightmare,” Jones said.

“There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person, we all loved him,” Guthrie said on the show in May after Ojeh’s death. “We are with you, we love you. You are our family and we’re just sending all of our love to you right now.”

Jones and Ojeh were college sweethearts at Northwestern University, meeting when Jones, a freshman, showed Ojeh, a high school senior, around campus.

They were married in 2007 in Jones’ hometown Philadelphia in a ceremony at Rittenhouse Square’s Church of the Holy Trinity. Jones and Ojeh later had their son Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12.

“He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy,” said Today co-host Craig Melvin, who was Ojeh’s close friend, during the May broadcast.

Before joining Today in 2014, Jones worked for nine years at Fox in Philadelphia, including as a co-host of Fox29’s Good Day Philadelphia. With Today, Jones primarily hosts the show’s third hour.