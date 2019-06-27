Television in general is, you become a commodity. The model is Gilligan’s Island. Gilligan 10 years later is always going to be on the island. He’s always going to be wearing a red shirt, he’s always going to be trying to get off the island. And I think the problem with a show about kids is that the kids are gonna grow up. And instead of having it be a problem, instead of having it be a liability, to acknowledge that, to make it a part of the fiber of the show, I think it’s very sophisticated and it’s very profound. So when I watch the show, I think I cry more deeply as a result of that than anything else. It’s the passage of time that is the truest villain of anyone’s life. It’s worse than any Demogorgon.