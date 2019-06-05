Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City (Friday, June 7, Netflix). Don’t do the math. That’s the advice of Lower Merion High grad Alan Poul, who’s worked on every TV iteration of Armistead Maupin’s stories of LGBT life in San Francisco, starting with the Peabody Award-winning mini-series that was set in the 1970s and that aired on PBS 25 years ago. Poul’s both an executive producer and director on this 10-episode update, which brings Laura Linney’s Mary Ann Singleton back to the city after a long absence to help celebrate the 90th birthday of her former landlady, Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis). Paul Gross returns as Brian Hawkins, who’s now Mary Ann’s former husband, and Ellen Page is Shawna, the daughter he was left to raise on his own. For those who loved the original, or the two Showtime editions, a reunion might be enough. But there’s also a soapy mystery involving Anna’s past, and enough exposition that newcomers to 28 Barbary Lane should be able to find their way.