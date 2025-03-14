Jason Sudeikis confirms ‘Ted Lasso’ will return for fourth season on ‘New Heights’

Even Ted Lasso is capitalizing on the growth of women’s sports.

On the New Heights podcast, Jason Sudeikis, who co-created and starred in the Apple TV series, confirmed the rumors that Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season, which is already in development.

“We’re writing Season 4 now,” Sudeikis said. “That’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team.”

Both Kelce brothers said they were huge fans of the show, which follows fictional Premier League club AFC Richmond after they hire an American football coach, the titular Ted Lasso. The cast of characters includes disgruntled veteran Roy Kent (played by Brett Goldstein), arrogant young star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), and team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham).

“I felt like Roy Kent at the end of my career,” Jason Kelce joked on the podcast. “I was feeling a lot of what this guy’s feeling right now.”

The series won 11 Emmy Awards and was Apple TV’s first major hit show.

In what was at the time the series finale, Lasso left AFC Richmond at the end of Season 3 to come back to the United States to coach his son’s soccer team. Sudeikis and the rest of the writers didn’t originally plan for the show to continue — and even said after the first season that they only planned for a three-season run — but the show’s enduring popularity motivated the team to write another season.

“The universe just kept saying things, whether kind folks on the internet, or friends of my folks, or just other people in the industry, wherever, in any walk of life, and I was like ‘Alright, we hear you,’” Sudeikis said. “More stories just kept popping up in our heads, so yeah, we’re exploring all that now. It’s daunting, because we told the story we wanted to tell, but there’s more there.”

Sudeikis did not confirm or deny whether Lasso would be set in London for season four or remain in Lasso’s hometown, Kansas City.

“You’re asking too many questions, but it’s only because I don’t know,” Sudeikis joked.