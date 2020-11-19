Zac Clark, 36, the contestant being touted as the suitor most likely to get the final rose on the 16th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” is an addiction specialist who grew up in Haddonfield.
He’s put “his party days behind him” and become sober, according to his show bio, and since 2017 has run a recovery program in New York to help others get, and keep, their lives on track.
Fans and fawning blog sites have him pegged as this season’s frontrunner.
Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, a 30-year-old former phlebotomist from Santa Ana, is now just episodes away from giving her final rose, very possibly to Clark — or Zac C., as he’s known on the show. The two shared a kiss in the fifth episode.
In his ABC bio, Clark reveals himself to be a Philly sports fan — he wants to share a cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win another Super Bowl. Finding a woman whose entire life isn’t consumed by their relationship, he said, is key.
Clark said during a talk that was held at Alvernia College in 2014 and reported in the Reading Eagle that he began to develop what would become an addiction to drugs and alcohol during high school.
On the show, Adams called Clark, “a pleasant surprise,” and has complimented his outlook on life. The next episode airs 8 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.