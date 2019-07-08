Hayley Orrantia, the Texas-born actress and singer who’s best known for playing Erica Goldberg on ABC’s The Goldbergs, is scheduled to perform in Jenkintown — the real one, not the one in the show — on Friday night.
Her pop-up show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the White Horse Coffee & Creamery, 700 West Ave. Tickets are $50 and include an autographed copy of her new EP. Details, and a link to buy tickets, are on White Horse’s Facebook page.
Orrantia plays the oldest child on the 1980s-set sitcom, which creator Adam F. Goldberg based on his own Jenkintown childhood and that of his two older brothers. (Through the magic of television, Eric became Erica.)
Orrantia’s character is an aspiring pop star, though her singing career is based in country music.
“I actually have run into quite a few people who have said they are from Jenkintown, and we just immediately have a different kind of connection than [with] just people who say they’re fans of the show. A lot of the times they know the real people who are characters on our show. It’s hilarious.”