Two ‘Office’ stars to donate ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?’ winnings to Philly-area food bank

Two employees of Scranton’s fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company will donate $500,000 of their Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? winnings to a Philadelphia food bank.

The Office alums Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez clinched the $1 million prize for charity on Thursday’s season finale of the ABC game show. The money will be split between Flannery’s chosen nonprofit, Philabundance, and Nuñez’s pick, Planned Parenthood.

“They actually feed thousands of Philadelphians more than just cheesesteaks,” the Ardmore native said of the area’s largest food bank.

On social media, Philabundance thanked Flannery for her support and said the money will “provide hope to those facing hunger in our region.” Philabundance could not be immediately reached for additional comment Saturday afternoon.

The $1 million question was, “The word ‘planet’ comes from an ancient Greek word that literally means what?” After about four minutes of deliberation — and some serious, contemplative pacing from Nuñez — the former co-stars correctly guessed “wanderer.”

“It was a long journey to get here, so much wandering,” said host Jimmy Kimmel, who returned to late-night television Tuesday following a temporary suspension forced, in part, by threats from the Trump administration. “And yet the choice you made … to choose the correct answer.”

The pair cheered as confetti rained down, and Flannery declared, “What is happening?”

The hit NBC show ran for nine seasons. Nuñez recently reprised his role as exasperated accountant Oscar Martinez on the new spinoff, The Paper, another mockumentary-style sitcom about a dying Ohio newspaper with newbie reporters.

Nuñez’s character ends up in Toledo after Dunder Mifflin was purchased by Enervate, a conglomerate selling toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors, and local newspapers.

