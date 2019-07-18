It might even create some new fans, Veronica Mars having never been anything close to a ratings sensation in its first three seasons, which Hulu added to its library on July 1. I like a lot about the new season — including the additions of Patton Oswalt as a pizza delivery guy with a true-crime fixation and J.K. Simmons as an ex-con with big ambitions — but the best reason to watch may be to bring you back to the original, and especially to the first season, which remains its best.