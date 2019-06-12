And in many cases, the master recordings — which are usually owned by the label, not the artist — involve work tape, and unfinished songs. So while there’s no danger that the finished product of Do You Want More?!!!?! will go unheard in its previously released form — I have the CD sitting right here on my desk and can call it up on Spotify in a matter of seconds — songs and snippets that could have been revisited are now likely gone.