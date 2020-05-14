If you followed the behind-the-scenes drama generated by this series adaptation of the 2013 film from Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), you might expect this to be unwatchable. It’s not, and its brutal exploration of class divisions, however obvious, feels timelier than ever. Coming to it fresh? In the wake of a human-caused ice age, a luxury train circles the globe endlessly. It carries what’s left of the population, in distinct classes of service. Jennifer Connelly stars as Melanie Cavill, the woman in charge, and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton, a former homicide detective-turned-rebel leader. 9 p.m. Sunday, TNT.