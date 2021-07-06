There will be a BB&T Pavilion show during this year’s XPoNential Music Festival after all.

Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live, a modified version of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, will play the capacious Camden amphitheater on Sept. 18, the second night of the fest that also takes place at adjacent Wiggins Park from Sept. 17-19. Baltimore band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong will open the BB&T show.

Six Philadelphia bands have also been added to the bill of the Wiggins Park portion of weekend. The local acts are Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers, Great Time, Anna Shoemaker, Arthur Ross and the Funkitorium, Stella Ruse, and Hoochi Coochi. They join previously announced acts Los Lobos, Ani DiFranco, Devon Gilfillian, Adia Victoria, Strand of Oaks, Jade Bird, Dawes, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Shovels & Rope.

More acts are still to be announced.

Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live is a relatively stripped-down version of the bluesy, jammy TTB, fronted by the wife-and-husband guitar team of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, nephew of late Allman Brothers drummer Burch Trucks.

During the pandemic, the band, whose lineup can include more than a dozen members, played a series of virtual Fireside Session shows with four to seven members. Fireside Live takes that more intimate approach out on the road.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band’s album Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN) is due out July 16.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are a funk jam band whose profile has been rising with shows like their set at Scranton’s Peach Music Festival this past weekend.

The XPoNential fest was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In past years, the fest included two nights at the BB&T, but no BB&T shows were included when this year’s fest was announced in May. It’s uncertain whether a second night will be added. This is the first year that the festival will be take place in September, after previously being held in July.

Tickets for the BB&T show go on sale July 9 at 10 a.m. Ticketholders with a three-day pass to the festival or a Saturday pass get access to the BB&T lawn for the Tedeschi Trucks show, which is presented by WXPN-FM (88.5) with Live Nation. Ticket info can be found at xpnfest.org.